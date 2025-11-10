Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.51. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The business had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $279,868.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,446.03. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 340.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,733,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,744 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,424,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 1,224,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $19,317,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $14,726,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.