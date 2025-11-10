The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $5.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Bumble Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.19 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.11) earnings per share. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sold 1,365,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,545,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,095.08. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,127,359 shares of company stock worth $426,476,076. Corporate insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

