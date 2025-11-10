Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for SMCI Earnings

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 596.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after buying an additional 2,944,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,639,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,436,000 after buying an additional 2,073,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

