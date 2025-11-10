What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for INKT Q1 Earnings?

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INKT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

INKT opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.33.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.51).

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.