Q1 Earnings Estimate for Palomar Issued By William Blair

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. Palomar has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $6,943,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 59,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $33,756.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,957.30. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $2,414,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.