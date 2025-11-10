Q1 Earnings Estimate for Fox Factory Issued By Roth Capital

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.2% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

