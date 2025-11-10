Q1 Earnings Estimate for MEC Issued By William Blair

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.
