B. Riley Predicts Audioeye’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Audioeye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Audioeye’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Audioeye Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.64. Audioeye has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Audioeye

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 146,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $157,082.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,200. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Audioeye

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Audioeye by 3,634.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Audioeye by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Audioeye by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Audioeye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.