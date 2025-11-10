What is William Blair’s Forecast for SMG Q1 Earnings?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $83.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. The trade was a 21.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

