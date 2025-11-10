Q1 Earnings Estimate for VTVT Issued By HC Wainwright

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.11).

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

