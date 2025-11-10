Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of America Q4 Earnings

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

