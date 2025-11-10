Q4 EPS Estimates for Hudson Technologies Reduced by B. Riley

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $299.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 177.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 186.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

