Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Woori Bank $WF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,714 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Woori Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woori Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woori Bank Price Performance

Shares of WF opened at $53.78 on Monday. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

