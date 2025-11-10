Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.59 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,014 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $44,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after buying an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $199,918,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,370,000 after acquiring an additional 939,589 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $78,094,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.21 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,754. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

