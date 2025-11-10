Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 407,751 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 295.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,751 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $33,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE TTE opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

