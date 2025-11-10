Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 180,480 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2,721.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $39,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,065,316 shares in the company, valued at $367,534,020. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,492 shares of company stock worth $34,213,359. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $361.04 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.