Aviva PLC Has $31.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,280.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,919,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,707,834 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 316.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $13.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

