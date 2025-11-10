Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0%

PRU stock opened at $106.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

