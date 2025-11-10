Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.06 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $32,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 141.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,684 shares of company stock worth $3,032,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $251.41 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.54 and a 200-day moving average of $262.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.