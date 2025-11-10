Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,230 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 192,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 423,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $67,625,000 after acquiring an additional 261,612 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $3,296,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $200.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

