Aviva PLC Has $37.69 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,446 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $37,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $89.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

