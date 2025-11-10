Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $66,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $635,213.68. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

