Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.05 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of CommVault Systems worth $67,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 178.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.9%

CommVault Systems stock opened at $127.44 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.