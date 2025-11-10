D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Raised to $41.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

QBTS opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.53. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,558,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,554. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

