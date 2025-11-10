Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $8.77 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $625.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

