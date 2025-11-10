Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

