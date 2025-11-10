Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 55,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

