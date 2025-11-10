Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.78 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of A. O. Smith worth $68,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,462,000 after purchasing an additional 286,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,551,000 after buying an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,240,000 after buying an additional 160,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 998.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,521 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The company had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

