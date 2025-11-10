Barclays Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $14.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CERT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.44. Certara has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 97,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Certara by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.