Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.01 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Mattel worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 189.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mattel by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 348.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

