Bank of Montreal Can Sells 50,560 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 289,334 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VSH opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.19. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

