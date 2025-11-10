RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of RBC Bearings worth $74,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $435.12 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $290.56 and a fifty-two week high of $439.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.