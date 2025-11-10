Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.93 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Badger Meter worth $69,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $187.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.53.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

