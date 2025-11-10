Atria Investments Inc Sells 305,684 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.