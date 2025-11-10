FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.72% of FormFactor worth $72,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,541,000 after buying an additional 749,088 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in FormFactor by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $202.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

