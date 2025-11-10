Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

Incyte Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of INCY stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

