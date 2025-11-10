Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 38,179 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Teck Resources worth $70,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

TECK stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

