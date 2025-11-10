Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.83 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 74,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 741,127 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,703,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $95.67 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

