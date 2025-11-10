Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in IDEX by 16.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $168.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

