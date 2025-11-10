Atria Investments Inc Has $539,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,214,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $15,890,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after buying an additional 1,708,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,040,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,676 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

