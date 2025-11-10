Americana Partners LLC Sells 314 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 639,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,270 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $259.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

