Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $79,698,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,406,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,347,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,527,000 after purchasing an additional 154,560 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.2%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 90.20%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

