Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,735,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 58.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 76,842 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $650,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 132.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

