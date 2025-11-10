Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,583 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 428,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

