Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $259.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.37. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.