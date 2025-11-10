BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 491.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,777,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,811 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $97,725,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $71,004,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BRBR opened at $29.25 on Monday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shawn Conway purchased 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,049,919.99. This represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

