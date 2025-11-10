Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

