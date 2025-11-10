Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 18.1% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $145.33 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $149.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

