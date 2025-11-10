Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,682 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,532 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 55.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 12.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

