Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of KOF opened at $90.42 on Monday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.0006 dividend. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. Zacks Research downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

